Host of improvements to Winter Gardens pavilion set to begin

Outside the Winter Gardens Archant

Weston College’s development of the Winter Gardens is heading in to its next phase after a planning application to alter the original 1920s pavilion exterior of the iconic building was submitted to North Somerset Council.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The college is restoring the pavilion as part of its plan to create a law and professional services academy and university centre, which is due to open in September.

The ballroom is also being refurbished, but will remain entirely for public use.

North Somerset Council originally handed the site to Weston College in May last year for a nominal fee of £1 to unlock match funding.

Since then, work has progressed quickly, with builders on site making the improvements.

There will be no changes to the original structure, which has been in place since 1927 as there are restrictions in place.

But some of the original parts of the pavilion need refurbishing, as they are not in a good enough condition for public use.

A host of alterations are set to be completed, including the replacement of all the venue’s windows.

A spokesman from the college told the Mercury the plan is to change them so they all match and are more energy efficient.

The new windows will be of a neo-Georgian style, similar to the venue’s originals.

The entrance canopies on the seafront – which were added in the 1990s – will be removed.

There has already been a host of interest in the ballroom ahead of the completion of this development and so the ballroom windows will also be replaced.

The college spokesman added: “The ballroom windows will have nice aluminium frames in a style which will be as close to the original style as possible.

“At the moment the windows are rotten and leaking.”

Work is also under way inside the building, which is not yet visible to the public.

As well as the ballroom and the new college site, a sea-view restaurant is also in the pipeline as a part of this development.

The two-storey bar and restaurant will overlook the seafront and will be where the tourist information centre used to be.

The glass walls in the wings either side of the ballroom will be replaced with larger window panes – which will give people in the restaurant ‘unrestricted views’ of the seafront.