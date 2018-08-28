Locking Primary School welcomes staff from Sri Lankan partner

Locking Primary School welcomed visitors from its Sri Lankan partner. Supplied

A pair of education ministers from Sri Lanka have visited a village school.

Locking Primary School,in Meadow Drive, welcomed Mahinda Weerasooriya and Sepala Kuruppua from their Sri Lankan link school, Mahanaga College.

The two schools use the partnership to learn about different cultures and share projects.

It also helps teachers to gain more of an understanding of other countries’ education systems and improve their own skills.

A school spokesman said: “We have had a positive link with a school in Sri Lanka for 12 years.

“During this time we have explored and supported each other with areas including diversity, respect and other global goals.”

Staff from Locking Primary School also visited Sri Lanka earlier in the year.

The Mahanaga College is based in Kegalle, a large town in the Sabaragamuwa Province.