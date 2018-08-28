School impresses prospective students at open day

Staff from Broadoak Mathematics and Computing College impressed families during an open day. Archant

A secondary school in Weston held an open day to showcase the array of opportunities available for pupils.

Broadoak Mathematics and Computing College invited people in to find out more about the school, in Windwhistle Road.

The mathematics department put on puzzles and games for prospective students and their parents while English tutors explored literature through the ages with a time machine theme.

Visitors were also able to sample dishes prepared by the food technology students, play African drums, try to solve a mystery in the drama studio and dress up for the photo booth in the foreign languages department.

The science faculty wowed guests with fire bubbles, rockets and heart dissection, while students played the piano throughout the night.

Head prefects Natasha, David, Lottie and Lewis led the proceedings in the hall with a speech involving their memories of the school.