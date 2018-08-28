Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pupil wins scooter for top attendance record

PUBLISHED: 08:10 11 October 2018

William, winner of the Windwhistle Primary School attendancecompetition, with headteacher Lyn Hunt.

William, winner of the Windwhistle Primary School attendancecompetition, with headteacher Lyn Hunt.

Archant

One lucky pupil from a Weston-super-Mare school has a new set of wheels thanks to his 100 per cent attendance record.

Windwhistle Primary School rewards pupils who do not miss a day of school.

Children are given different colour badges to wear, depending on the season, if they have a full attendance record.

There is also a draw each term to win a £10 voucher.

If they go a whole year without missing a day, they are entered into a grand draw with the chance to win a prize.

William, from year six, won the grand draw and was presented with a scooter which he now rides to school.

Headteacher Lyn Hunt said: “Good attendance is very important. Children who attend school regularly feel part of the school family, make more progress with their school work, mix more easily with other children and develop an awareness of the importance of good attendance which will help them in later life.”

Topic Tags:

More from Weston Mercury

Fun day with activities for older people in Weston-super-Mare

15 minutes ago Vicky Angear
Curo Community Connect to hold free Silver Sunday activities for older people.

Older people can meet new friends and try out different activities at a Silver Sunday event near Weston.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Alex Lipinski to support American band at Motion in Bristol

15 minutes ago Vicky Angear
Alex Lipinski and his full band will support The Brian Jonestown Massacre at a Motion in Bristol. Picture: Tess Parks.

Weston singer-songwriter Alex Lipinski is supporting The Brian Jonestown Massacre at a Bristol gig on Sunday.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Win tickets to Whitney: Queen Of The Night

08:07 Vicky Angear
Whitney will be at the Bristol Hippodrome.

A celebration of one of the greatest singers of our time will have fans singing their hearts out at The Playhouse.

Read more
The Playhouse Weston-super-Mare

Lorry broken down on M5 slip road at Burnham-on-Sea

07:37 Vicky Angear
One lane on the exit slip road at junction 22 on the M5 has been closed.

One lane on the exit slip road at junction 22 of the M5 is closed due to a broken down lorry.

Read more

Poll: Medical centre on Weston estate faces uncertain future

07:00 Henry Woodsford
Bournville's For All Healthy Living Centre.

The future of a medical centre in one of the most deprived area’s in the country is in doubt.

Read more

Pupil wins scooter for top attendance record

08:10 Vicky Angear
William, winner of the Windwhistle Primary School attendancecompetition, with headteacher Lyn Hunt.

One lucky pupil from a Weston-super-Mare school has a new set of wheels thanks to his 100 per cent attendance record.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Winscombe artist picked for international competition

Yesterday, 20:00 Liam Jones
The Wells Art Contemporary committee. Picture: Ann Cook Photography

A Winscombe artist has been shortlisted for an international competition.

Read more

Councillors refuse plans for two-storey medical centre

Yesterday, 17:46 Henry Woodsford
Mendip Vale Medical Practice hopes to build a doctor's surgery in Smallway.

Plans to build a doctors’ surgery to deal with area demand have be rebuffed by North Somerset Council this afternoon (Wednesday)

Read more

Three candidates to stand for seat in North Worle by-election

Yesterday, 17:00 Henry Woodsford
Marc Alpin, Dave Dash and Lewis Treloar will stand in the by-election.

A by-election will be held in North Worle tomorrow (Thursday).

Read more

Man accidentally drowned after night out, coroner rules

Yesterday, 15:32 Tom Wright
Dean Tate. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man whose body was found washed up on an uninhabited island died as a result of an accident, an inquest has ruled.

Read more

Most Read News

Medical centre on Weston estate faces uncertain future

Bournville's For All Healthy Living Centre.

Councillors refuse plans for two-storey medical centre

Mendip Vale Medical Practice hopes to build a doctor's surgery in Smallway.

Flood alert issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset coast

A flood warning is in place in Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday). Picture: Simon Williams

New owners take over Worle bakery

Astills Bakery in Worle has been taken over by Patricia and Jackie. Picture: Eleanor Young

Three candidates to stand for seat in North Worle by-election

Marc Alpin, Dave Dash and Lewis Treloar will stand in the by-election.

Man accidentally drowned after night out, coroner rules

Dean Tate. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists