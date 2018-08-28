Pupil wins scooter for top attendance record

One lucky pupil from a Weston-super-Mare school has a new set of wheels thanks to his 100 per cent attendance record.

Windwhistle Primary School rewards pupils who do not miss a day of school.

Children are given different colour badges to wear, depending on the season, if they have a full attendance record.

There is also a draw each term to win a £10 voucher.

If they go a whole year without missing a day, they are entered into a grand draw with the chance to win a prize.

William, from year six, won the grand draw and was presented with a scooter which he now rides to school.

Headteacher Lyn Hunt said: “Good attendance is very important. Children who attend school regularly feel part of the school family, make more progress with their school work, mix more easily with other children and develop an awareness of the importance of good attendance which will help them in later life.”