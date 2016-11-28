University Centre Weston students to take to Weston-super-Mare stage

The students will perform this week. Archant

Talented musical theatre students from University Centre Weston are set to perform their latest offering at the Tropicana this week as part of their degree.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cast will be performing a musical version of the popular television programme Bad Girls, which follows women who have found themselves in prison.

Students from the course – which is run in partnership with Bath Spa University – auditioned for 17 roles which were on offer back in September.

Since then, they have been rehearsing ahead of opening night.

UCW musical theatre course coordinator Sylvia Lane said: “If you’ve never seen the show before then this is a really great opportunity; our talented and professional performers really do justice to the show’s brilliant songs and dance routines.

“The Bay Theatre is a really nice venue and we’d love as many people as possible to come along and enjoy the show.”

Bad Girls will be at Theatre @ The Bay at the Tropicana on Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10 and £7 for concessions, are available from the Tropicana box office.