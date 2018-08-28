Burnham Coastguard called out amid fears people were stuck in the mud

The Burnham Coastguard team searching at Burnham Lower Light. Picture: Burnham Coastguard Archant

Unsuspecting fishermen were the subject of a coastguard search on Friday evening after fears they were stuck in the mud.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A member of the public called the coastguard at 7.30pm and the Burnham team set out to search the Lower Light area.

It turned out the party was a group of anglers and were not in any difficulty.

But the coastguard said people were right to call 999 if they ever thought someone was in trouble.

A spokesman said: “This is a regular spot for fishermen all year around so we had an educated guess this would be the case, but as always we have to be 100 per cent sure and we never leave anything to chance.

“After a brief chat and ensuring everyone was safe and accounted for we were able to stand down and return to station.

“Although there was no one in danger in this instance the call was the right one to make as if anyone is concerned it is better to have it checked.

“After all, if it was left and someone was in difficulty then we may not reach them in time.”

If you think someone is in difficulty along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the coastguard.