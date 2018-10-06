Mixed reaction to farm’s idea to sell land for housing

Archant

The owners of a village farm say they have received a good response about their potential plans to sell land for housing development.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rectory Farm, in Yatton, is a site listed by North Somerset Council as a possible housing site after landowners expressed an interest in redevelopment.

While the council documents show 226 homes could be accommodated at the farm, owners say they have not made any decision about whether to sell.

The farm’s Oliver Matthews said: “To date the family have been thrilled by the level of public engagement as a result of the consultation webpage, a Facebook campaign reaching in excess of 3,085 people and newspaper articles published in both the North Somerset Times and Weston Mercury.”

He said about half of respondents were against the idea, a third supported redevelopment and the rest had not expressed an opinion.

Supporters said it would increase housing options in Yatton, while critics said greenfield land would be lost.