Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 October 2018

Weston will come to life this weekend with the sound of music with multiple venues hosting choirs, bands and pianists.

Paul Chamberlain with his 1937 Lanchester 14.Paul Chamberlain with his 1937 Lanchester 14.

Enjoy some live entertainment or pick up a bargain at a bazaar.

– Grab your fancy frock and suave suit for a black-tie ball at Weston’s Royal Hotel, in South Parade.

The one-off event will raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society at 7pm on Friday.

Tickets, priced £38, are available from Paul Hatton on 07860 912021.

Virtuoso pianist Richard Lennox will perform at Milton Baptist Church, in Baytree Road, on Friday in aid of the Albania Mission.

The concert will start at 7pm and tickets, priced £5, include light refreshments and are available from 01934 641574 or from www.eventbrite.com

Last week saw people around the area tuck into cakes and coffee to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support but if you forgot, then do not worry.

The homemakers will host a coffee morning with stalls at Victoria Methodist Church, in Station Road on Saturday.

The event will start at 10.15am and will raise some all important money for Macmillan which can fund nurses for people being treated for cancer.

Admission is free.

After you have scoffed down your cake, head over and pick up a bargain at St Saviours Hall, in Locking Road.

The venue will house an autumn bazaar on Saturday with books, jewellery, collectables, shoes and other trinkets up for sale.

If you are still hungry then you can also feast on a delicious bacon butty.

People will sell their wares from 10.30am-12.30pm and entry costs just 20p.

After a hectic Saturday, take a break and head to Grove Park, in High Street, to view some classic and vintage cars.

The Sunday event has previously seen Lancasters, Minis and Austin Martins appear in the park.

It will start at 10am and is free to attend.

