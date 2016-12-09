Five youngsters have time of their lives on Santa Flight

Five lucky youngsters enjoyed the time of their lives when they boarded a plane to meet Father Christmas on Sunday.

Pilots Ian Husband and Mark Handford with Mercury winner Ellie Burge. Pilots Ian Husband and Mark Handford with Mercury winner Ellie Burge.

The Mercury ran a competition in partnership with Bristol Airport and Thomas Cook to give five deserving children the chance to enjoy a party in the sky with Santa.

The winners were Ellie Burge, Ashley James, Isla Quick, Iris Densley and Oliver Page.

Ellie’s mum, Rachel, nominated her for the competition after Ellie, aged eight, had a tough year learning to deal with her autism.

Ashley, aged seven, won his spot on the flight because of his love of aircraft; he said the trip was ‘awesome’ and loved seeing the inside of the planes he regularly watched taking off from the perimeter fence.

The Thomas Cook crew and pilots. The Thomas Cook crew and pilots.

His mum, Sara, said: “It was a massive shock to find out we had won but it was amazing. It was his first time in an airport so he was a bit overwhelmed by it all but it has been brilliant.”

Two-year-old Isla’s dad, Shane, nominated her for the flight because she often waved to planes when he was away on business so he wanted to share some time in the sky with her.

Shane said: “I was in tears as it is something she will remember from a young age.”

Iris’s mum, Claire, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer 11 months ago and nominated her daughter after she helped her through the difficult time.

The Mercury Santa Flight winners. The Mercury Santa Flight winners.

Claire said: “She has been incredibly patient and had to grow up so quickly. It was so much for a young girl to have to go through – this would be my chance to spoil her.”

The final winner, Oliver, was nominated by his mum Anne-Louise. Anne and her family take in foster children and she entered Oliver so they could have a day just for him.

She said: “I was so excited when I got the call I was jumping up and down in the kitchen and Oliver was leaping around the house.

“At the moment we foster teenagers, which comes with challenges. We do not get much time out of fostering to spend quality time with him so this is a special treat.

The Mercury Santa Flight winners. The Mercury Santa Flight winners.

“He really enjoyed himself.”

More than 200 people climbed aboard the Thomas Cook plane for the festive flight and enjoyed Christmas carols and party games.

Pilot Mark Handford told the Mercury it was a ‘fantastic’ and ‘very rewarding’ experience to be involved in.

He added: “It goes too quickly but it is great fun and just seeing all of the kids so happy is worth it.”

The flight went to Land’s End and over the Somerset coast.

Air traffic control spotted Santa flying near Bristol in preparation for Christmas Day and the children had to call out for Santa to come on board.

Father Christmas came in from the cold through the aeroplane’s Santa hatch and spent time meeting the children.

He said: “My favourite bit was coming onboard the plane – as it is really cold out there – and meeting the children.

“It has been a wonderful day and hopefully we have made some happy children.”

Santa stopped in Bristol Airport after the flight to hand out gifts and pose for photos before jumping back in his sleigh and returning to the North Pole.

The children were also able to meet Paralympics gold medallist Andy Lewis, who won gold at Rio 2016 in the triathlon. Andy showed the children his gold medal, and said he aimed to show children what they can aspire to despite having disabilities.

Jacqui Mills, community manager at the airport, said the day was ‘magical’.

She added: “The families were so grateful to be involved. They said it was a one-in-million day and they could forget about everything.”

For more pictures, visit www.thewestonmercury.co.uk