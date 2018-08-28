Advanced search

Flood alert issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset coast

PUBLISHED: 14:09 10 October 2018 | UPDATED: 14:11 10 October 2018

A flood warning is in place in Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday). Picture: Simon Williams

A flood warning is in force for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday).

The Environment Agency has issued the alert due to expected strong winds and high water levels, which could spill over the seafront walls.

Flood alerts have been issued for Uphill, Burnham-on-Sea and Kingston Seymour and the warning will be in place from 8.30pm tonight.

The tide level is set to be 6.79m above sea level.

For more information, visit www.flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk

