Flying Scotsman passes through Weston-super-Mare

The Flying Scotsman passing through Weston-super-Mare this week. Picture: Samuel Smith Archant

The world’s most iconic locomotive passed through Weston on Monday on its South West tour.

Avid trainspotters lined the bridges and stations to catch a glimpse of the beautiful Flying Scotsman pass through the town at the start of the week after a three-day tour.

The Flying Scotsman was built in Doncaster Works in 1923 and worked along the east coast main line on express services, operating between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh.

It retired from regular service in 1963 having covered more than two million miles.

Samuel Smith, aged 16, captured the moment the iconic train passed under the Oldmixon footbridge on Monday as it made the journey back to its base after a tour around Cornwall, Devon and Somerset.

It currently holds two world records for steam traction and is the first steam locomotive to officially reach the 100mph mark.