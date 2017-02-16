Weston-super-Mare’s seafront to get cosy new retro restaurant called Brunello Lounge

Peurto Lounge in Exeter, which is the group�s latest restaurant gives a taste of what the Weston eatery could look like. Loungers

A West Country restaurant chain will soon be opening along Weston-super-Mare’s seafront, and will name its new eatery after Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

Brunello Lounge will open in Beach Road – in the former Seven nightclub – on March 29.

The Loungers group already has restaurants in Bristol, Clevedon, Bournemouth and Exeter and has now set its sights on bringing a cosy, retro vibe to Weston.

The new restaurant will create 25 jobs for Weston and the Loungers group has already transformed the building into a family-friendly retreat.

The cosy eatery is full of eclectic artwork, and quirky pop art-inspired tabletops sit next to vintage sofas and school benches.

A huge mural depicting Brunel – who has strong links to the West Country and is believed to have spent time in Weston when working on the construction of the Exeter to Bristol railway – has also been commissioned for the back bar in the restaurant.

The lounge will serve up a range of food, from delicious brunches to tapas and hearty meals including burgers and macaroni and cheese.

The chain is also known for its cocktail concoctions and Loungers’ operations manager Hector Main said: “We’re really excited about opening in Weston and showing locals how to lounge in style.

“We’re very family-friendly and well-practised at keeping the little ones happy.

“The team at Brunello Lounge is also looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.”

A community noticeboard will be available for those wanting to publicise events and a book swap area will also be kept stocked. The team will also be holding regular fundraising events for community groups.