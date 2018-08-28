Council launches free odd jobs support service

The service will help people maintain their independence. This content is subject to copyright.

A handy person service centre was opened by North Somerset Council yesterday (Wednesday).

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The council believes the service will ensure older and more vulnerable people in Weston can live more independently and safely.

The service will be provided by AMS Electrical, and the council says the company’s experience will mean users can be assured of high quality workmanship.

The jobs on offer will include small repairs and improvements plus odd jobs around the home.

The service is based in the Motex building, in Winterstoke Road.

Cllr Dawn Payne, North Somerset’s executive member for adult social services, said: “The service will provide good quality and timely support to those who need it most.

“It will give residents the security of knowing they are getting a professional, trusted service which offers value for money and ultimately helps vulnerable people live safely and independently in their own homes.”