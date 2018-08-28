South West in Bloom success for village gardeners

Hutton in Bloom team celebrating their Britain in Bloom gold award. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Hard-working volunteers in Hutton have been rewarded with a third horticultural gold medal in as many years.

South West in Bloom judges visited the village in July and were impressed with the red, white and blue blooms which had been planted.

Hutton in Bloom chose those colours to reflect the 100th anniversary of the RAF’s birth, the suffragette movement and the end of World War One hostilities.

Mary Perry, the group’s chairman, is happy with this month’s good news.

He said: “We have done well the past three years.

“It’s not just my wife Lynn and I, there’s 30 of us in total.”

Mark admitted it had not been an easy year with a long hot summer creating major headaches.

He said Hutton in Bloom’s work in the community, working with the school and preschool, was a positive the judges picked up on.

A theme for next year’s plantations is still to be decided.