Great Western Air Ambulance Charity has gone ‘above and beyond’ to save the lives of 143 North Somerset residents

Volunteers from the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity. Copyright Adam Gasson. All rights reserved. All images must be credited Adam Gasson / GWAAC

Families have said they are ‘immensely grateful’ to a South West charity which has helped save the lives of nearly 150 North Somerset people this year alone.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Great Western Air Ambulance Charity. Great Western Air Ambulance Charity.

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC) deals with thousands of calls a year across the South West and the charity relies entirely on fundraising to support its work in the community.

Although there has been a 20 per cent drop in the number of incidents in North Somerset and Weston in the past year – the charity responded to 177 calls in 2015 compared to 143 this year – its work remains vital.

Air ambulance intervention can be the difference between life and death.

GWAAC head of fundraising Emma Carter said: “We are one of the busiest air ambulances in the country and a significant portion of our jobs are in the North Somerset area.

“This year so far we have attended 143 incidents across the district and of those 67 were in Weston.”

Forty-four of those calls were to cardiac incidents, while trauma injuries and road accidents together accounted for nearly half of calls.

Meet John...

John Richardson with members of Great Western Air Ambulance. Picture: GWAAC John Richardson with members of Great Western Air Ambulance. Picture: GWAAC

The air ambulance saved a 72-year-old man’s foot after he ran into a metal bar buried in the sand on Weston’s seafront.

John Richardson, from Weston, went out for a run along the beach last December.

Mr Richardson was running along Marine Parade when his foot collided with a metal bar, knocking him off his feet.

It took the charity just eight minutes to get to the scene from its base in Filton.

The pensioner spent nine days in hospital after he received emergency surgery to rebuild his foot.

He said: “I am immensely grateful for the rapid response of the air ambulance getting me where I needed to be with minimum fuss, maximum speed and professionalism. They were brilliant and hugely efficient and were incredibly calming.”

A year on, and John has now been able to start running again, and even took part in the 10km Christmas Cracker last week, raising more than £400 for charity.

Frankie Sullivan with members of Great Western Air Ambulance. Picture: GWAAC Frankie Sullivan with members of Great Western Air Ambulance. Picture: GWAAC

Meet Frankie...

Six-year-old Frankie Sullivan, from Langford, was saved by the air ambulance when what her parents thought was a common cold took a turn for the worse.

Frankie, who was five at the time, was unable to sleep and her breathing slowed, prompting her mum Heather to call an ambulance – a decision which would save her daughter’s life.

The paramedics decided to take Frankie to Bristol Children’s Hospital but halfway there she stopped breathing, leading the crew to call for extra help from GWAAC.

A spokesman from GWAAC said: “We were called and critical care doctor Greg Cranston and critical care paramedic Neil Hooper sped to the scene in our rapid response car.

“They provided the expert care she needed, sedated her and put her on a ventilator, while at the same time provided reassurance to her worried mother.”

Frankie spent a week in hospital before going home with her parents.

Heather, aged 33, told the Mercury: “I cannot fault any of them, it was just amazing. They went above and beyond to see how Frankie was doing and they showed they care.”

New base The air ambulance is preparing for a landmark year in 2017, with plans afoot to move to a long-awaited new base after planning permission was secured earlier this month.

The crew has been forced to leave its home in Filton, due to housing development, and will move to Almondsbury, north of Bristol.

The charity has also secured a welcome financial boost in the form of a £1million Government grant to provide a new level of sustainability.

Work will begin on the new modern hangar in 2017 and the group hopes to be operating out of its new site by the end of next year.

Chief executive John Christensen welcomed the news, saying it will ensure the charity will ‘continue to provide this life-saving service’.

He added: “We have received an incredible amount of support from the people in the counties we serve, party support from our local MPs, and we are very grateful to them all.”

The charity must raise at least £2.3million each year to stay operational but it receives no day-to-day funding from the Government.

The Christmas crew at the Great Western Air Ambulance. Picture: GWAAC The Christmas crew at the Great Western Air Ambulance. Picture: GWAAC

Christmas crew Christmas is a time of year most people celebrate with their families – but not everyone will enjoy a roast turkey dinner and a glass of wine.

GWAAC operates 365 days a year and this Christmas will see some crew members on standby for people who find themselves in urgent need of help.

Air operations officer and paramedic John Wood, critical care paramedic Vicki Brown and critical care doctor Cosmo Scurr will be on call from 7am on Christmas Day to respond to emergencies across the South West.

GWAAC attended 11 incidents across the counties on December 25 last year.

Mr Wood said: “This year the team will be spending Christmas Day at the base in Filton. Severe injury and illnesses happen 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“It is reassuring for people to know if they need us, we will be there.”

Donations

For more information, or to make a donationin support of GWAAC, call 03034 444999 or visit www.greatwesternairambulance.com