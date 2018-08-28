Advanced search

Charity fashion show held at Wedmore Village Hall

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 October 2018

The fashion show raised £3,500 for Help The Child.

A fashion show recently held in Wedmore has helped to raise thousands of pounds for a children’s charity.

Somerset charity Help The Child held the show and a supper at the village hall in Cheddar Road.

The sold-out event raised more than £3,500 for the organisation.

A spokesman said: “The event was hugely successful and kindly hosted by Lime boutique, which showcased this autumn’s new outfits.”

Help The Child was formed in 1987 and aims to raise money to support children with disabilities by providing specialist equipment.

It attempts to fill gaps in statutory funding by purchasing items including trikes, walking aids, wheelchairs and specialist car seats.

Much of Help The Child’s money is collected through fundraising events such as afternoon teas and quizzes.

