Redevelopment work on old hotel begins

The hotel was damaged by fires during the past 10 years. Picture: Ellie Matthews Archant

Work to redevelop a derelict hotel site has finally begun.

The Highbridge Hotel, in Huntspill Road, was severely damaged by fire in 2008 and also in 2011 before YMCA took control of the site in 2014.

Chairman of Sedgemoor District Council Mike Cresswell and Arthur Leigh, chairman of YMCA Somerset coast, dug up the first sod to mark the start of the works.

John Perkins Construction (JPC) will build the complex, which will provide a community hub, café, sports hall and dedicated meeting spaces alongside 23 homes for vulnerable young people.

Cllr Cresswell said: “This ceremony truly marks the end of the long wait.

“I am thrilled all teams have persevered with the project to ensure that Highbridge can benefit from the housing and community hub it so desperately needs.”

Rupert Perkins, contracts director of JPC, added: “It’s fantastic to get such an important project underway.”