Hospital radio volunteers thrilled with £10k grant to get live show back on the air

08:00 26 December 2016

Sunshine Hospital Radio has received £10,000 from the Big Lottery Fund.

Work to revamp a charitable radio station at Weston General Hospital is expected to begin in the new year, after the project received a £10,000 grant.

Work to the Sunshine Hospital Radio studio.

Volunteer-run Sunshine Hospital Radio embarked on the biggest fundraising drive in its 38-year history in August to replace broken and outdated equipment.

The station has been given £10,000 from the Big Lottery Fund.

Chairman Jo Newey said: “We are all thrilled.

“This is the first time since the hospital opened in 1986 that we’ve been able to attempt such a large redesign of the studio.”

Laura Tremelling and Marcus Tripp with the Hospital Radio award they won earlier in the year.Laura Tremelling and Marcus Tripp with the Hospital Radio award they won earlier in the year.

The new studio will make it easier for volunteers with restricted mobility to work there, while it will also involve replacing unreliable equipment.

Until it upgrades the technology, it cannot produce any live shows.

This includes its popular ward round, where patients choose the music they want to hear.

Jo said: “We know how important it is to help patients reduce their feelings of loneliness and vulnerability, and we hope that our dedicated, 24-hour service can aid in their recovery.

“This grant from the Big Lottery Fund will go a long way to helping us make it possible for all of our volunteers to access professional standard equipment, ensuring better quality programming to the patients.”

Volunteers had hoped to raise £20,000 in total, and only have £5,000 left to go after holding successful events earlier in the year and collecting individual donations.

Thanks to the lottery money, work will to soundproof the studio will begin early in the new year. It is hoped the studios will then be ready to be reopened early in 2017.

Sunshine Radio is regarded as one of the UK’s best, having won the National Hospital Radio Award seven times, most recently this year.

To donate to the appeal, text SUNR33 £5 to 70070.

Keywords: Weston General Hospital

