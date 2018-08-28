Advanced search

Avon Fire to hire more firefighters next month

PUBLISHED: 06:22 12 October 2018

Avon Fire and Rescue Service are looking for new recruits from North Somerset.

Archant

More firefighters are to be recruited this autumn.

Next month applications will open at Avon Fire and Rescue Service as it looks to increase the number of crew members on its books.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Simon Shilton said: “A career in the fire service is exciting, often challenging, always varied and entirely rewarding.

“We are looking for people who are driven by representing and making a positive difference in their community; who want to be part of an effective and efficient team; and who have the aspirations of becoming a leader of the future.”

The fire service has had to save almost £15million in cuts over the past eight years, which has affected staff numbers.

Chief Fire Officer Mick Crennell, in an interview with the Mercury this summer, said efforts to boost firefighter numbers would be made and this week the service revealed how it would happen.

The recruitment drive will begin in mid-November, with new crew members set to start their training early next year.

Mr Shilton added: “The remit of a firefighter in today’s world is much broader than the role played at emergencies.

“We need people with different skillsets who are passionate about community safety, are committed to prevention and protection and who can act as a role model for our young people.

“If any of these attributes resonate with you, I look forward to reading your application in the coming months.

“We have been delighted with the interest we’ve received during our previous recruitment campaigns and we are once again expecting a large number of applications. I am hopeful that they will come from all areas of our diverse community; it’s important the service reflects the communities we serve and I would encourage people from all backgrounds to find out more and apply.

The pay for a fully-qualified firefighter is £29,000 per annum.

MORE: Weston Fire Station plans to move base revealed.

Mr Shilton said: “If the role of a firefighter is not necessarily for you, we are also advertising for various corporate staff roles.”

Career days will be held in Bristol in the coming weeks, but the service will also host pop-up events across the wider force area too from October 19 to November 2.

For more information about applying, visit www.avonfire.gov.uk or www.yesyoucan.careers

