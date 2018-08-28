Tropicana’s winter ice rink to open in style tonight with exciting event

Weston-super-Mare’s eagerly-anticipated winter attraction Icescape opens at the Tropicana tonight (Thursday), promising to deliver plenty of thrills and spills over the festive season.

The pop-up ice rink, which proved immensely popular in 2017, will be based at the Trop, in Marine Parade, until January 6.

The opening night will be hosted by Heart radio presenters Ed, Troy and Paulina who will entertain the crowd, and the rink will be opened in style with a routine from world-class skating stars Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji. The rink will then open to the public for hour-long sessions at 8pm and 9pm.

Away from the ice, revellers will bask in a ‘spectacular winter wonderland’ boasting family-friendly entertainment and a new cosy bar called The Lodge has been added this time around.

Icescape director Mark Smith is ‘very pleased’ to have returned to Weston.

He said: “Last winter was a great success and we are looking forward to putting on another excellent event for the people of Weston and the South West to enjoy.”

North Somerset Council has inked a five-year deal to keep Icescape at the Trop, and the authority hopes to build on the success of last year’s event which saw tens of thousands of people take to the ice.

The council has attempted to build on the legacy of Banksy’s Dismaland in 2015 by hosting a number of pop-up events – such as Funland amusement park – there each year.

Felicity Baker, the council’s executive member for leisure and tourism, said: “Last year more than 120,000 visitors flocked through the doors, travelling from all over the South West.

“I’m happy to have secured a five-year contract with the organisers, meaning Weston will be the festive ice skating capital of the region for years to come.

“The rebirth of the Tropicana as an all-year-round entertainment and events venue is a key part of Weston’s regeneration. Bookings are strong and, with major attractions like Icescape returning, the venue continues to go from strength to strength.”

Tickets are available at www.tickets.icescape-tropicana.co.uk/sessions