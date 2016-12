In pictures: How 2016 unfolded in Weston-super-Mare

Maggie and Tansy enjoying the day. Archant

2016 has not been everyone’s favourite year, but Weston-super-Mare has been filled with spectacular events, and thousands of pounds have been raised for good causes. Throughout it all, the Mercury has been there, taking pictures. Here are some of the best from 2016, taken by photographers Mark Atherton and Zak Ghent, as chosen by Mark Atherton.

Calleigh-Ann and Jayden enjoying the day. Calleigh-Ann and Jayden enjoying the day.

Saturday's headline act The Leylines performing on the Pool stage. Saturday's headline act The Leylines performing on the Pool stage.

Weston's Pride march. Weston's Pride march.

Alan Derrick proudly holding the whale poo (Ambergriss) his son found while out fishing with him at Sandbay. Alan Derrick proudly holding the whale poo (Ambergriss) his son found while out fishing with him at Sandbay.

The Stars of Time film and comic convention. The Stars of Time film and comic convention.

Weston Playhouse's Christmas panto launch. Beauty and the Beast. Weston Playhouse's Christmas panto launch. Beauty and the Beast.

Axbridge annual Blackberry Parade. Axbridge annual Blackberry Parade.

Riders making their way to the start line. Riders making their way to the start line.

Weston Helicopter Musuem, Halloween family fun day. Weston Helicopter Musuem, Halloween family fun day.

WARP SPEED SPACE MACHINE Marketeers C.C WARP SPEED SPACE MACHINE Marketeers C.C

Weston's Remembrance Sunday parade at Grove Park. Weston's Remembrance Sunday parade at Grove Park.

Uphill Primary School. Uphill Primary School.

Beauty And The Beast panto stars with the mayor and Mayoress switch on Weston’s Christmas lights. Beauty And The Beast panto stars with the mayor and Mayoress switch on Weston’s Christmas lights.

Pupils of Worle Village School finding out what one million drinking straws look like. Pupils of Worle Village School finding out what one million drinking straws look like.

Carlea Theatre Arts, "Dance to the Top". Carlea Theatre Arts, "Dance to the Top".

Hornets 2nd v Weston 2nd. Hornets 2nd v Weston 2nd.

Designer Wayne Hemingway with some of the delegates at a workshop organised by him to discuss the Tropicana's future. Designer Wayne Hemingway with some of the delegates at a workshop organised by him to discuss the Tropicana's future.

Vicar Andrew Alden being gunged. Vicar Andrew Alden being gunged.

Churchill Academy students. Churchill Academy students.

Stanley and Elsie. Stanley and Elsie.