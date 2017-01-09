Advanced search

Gallery

In pictures: Weston Athletics Club’s Hangover 10km

10:58 09 January 2017

Weston Athletic Club Hangover 10K run.

Weston Athletic Club Hangover 10K run.

Archant

More than 100 people spent a wet and wintry New Year’s Day running around Weston-super-Mare as part of Weston Athletics Club’s Hangover 10km.

Hangover 10km

While many people were still in bed, or desperately hunting for a bacon sandwich to soothe their hangover, others were kicking off 2017 with a healthy run.

The athletics club hosts its Hangover 10km every year on New Year’s Day and Sunday’s race proved yet another big success.

A total of 187 hardy runners finished the route, which started in Kewstoke and went around Weston.

Ben Robinson was the first man to cross the finish line, with a time of 32 minutes  and 47 seconds. He was closely followed by Craig Williams,  with a time of 33 minutes  and eight seconds, and Luke  Murray, who completed the distance in 33 minutes and 58 seconds.

The first woman to make it to the end of the course was Hannah Woodman, with a time of 40 minutes and 17 seconds, followed by Elizabeth Smith, who finished in 40 minutes and 52 seconds, and Joanna Hudson, with a time of 42 minutes and 39 seconds.

