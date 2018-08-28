Hair salon raises hundreds of pounds for Weston Hospicecare

Almost £900 was raised for the hospice. Picture: Paul Hobbs Archant

A Kewstoke hair salon raised more than £900 for Weston Hospicecare.

Queenies, in Crookes Lane, hosted a fundrasier at the end of September.

The event was attended by the mayor and mayoress of Weston, Michael and Margaret Lyall, Weston’s MP John Penrose and Kewstoke councillor Rose Cunningham.

Television sports presenter Nigel Turner also attended and Claire Palmer provided the music.

A cake sale, raffle and tombola were available on the day and youngsters made sure collection buckets were topped up.

Organiser Paul Hobbs was delighted by the event’s success and all the support.

He said: “The day was a big success and despite awful weather, we managed to raise almost £926 for the hospice.

“I would like to thank The New Inn for their significant contribution of £500, it will go a long way.

“Overall it was a huge success and we are grateful to everyone who dug deep and donated.”