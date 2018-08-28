Weston-super-Mare’s X Factor hopeful to perform at Robbie William’s house

Kezia Povey performing with her new band, Sweet Sense. Picture credit: Thames/Syco/Tom Dymond Thames/Syco/Tom Dymond

Weston’s X Factor star has been flown to California to perform for rockstar for Robbie Williams.

Fifteen-year-old Kezia Povey and her band Sweet Sense had the audience on their feet during the Six Chair Challenge, which was shown on Saturday.

And this weekend’s X Factor show will see the youngster perform once again with her new band, this time in Los Angeles.

Last week it was revealed Kezia had been placed in a group with Gaia Cauchi, aged 15, Ellie Grant, aged 17, and 18-year-old twins Billie and Charlie Tomo to create the new girl band, Sweet Sense.

They appeared in the Six Chair Challenge and sang Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk in a bid to secure one of the coveted seats, taking them to the Judges’ House stage.

Kezia said: “Our performance (shown) on Saturday went so good, the audience reacted so well to it and everyone was up on their feet, singing and clapping.

“We started off strong and with a lot of energy and then the audience kept us going to the end.

“When we finished we were just thinking how was this happening to us. I am only 15 and I am going to Robbie’s house.”

The girls had to wait for the other bands to take their turn on the stage to see if they would keep their chair.

Sweet Sense have been meeting regularly in London, as they live around the country, to keep in touch, build their relationship and practise for the next round.

Kezia told the Mercury Robbie had complimented the group on their ‘natural chemistry’.

The band have already been to California but are not yet allowed to divulge whether they are selected for the live shows.

Kezia said: “We were so excited to go to Los Angeles and because I am under 16 my mum got to come with me – she is a huge Robbie fan.

“We (the band) looked forward to performing. There was no audience or backing track – just us, Robbie and the guest judge.

“This whole journey has been so surreal and I cannot explain how amazing this has been, to think I am only 15 years old and have got to experience all of this is incredible.”

Neville Coles, the executive principal of the Priory Learning Trust, where Kezia goes to school, said: “This really is the trip of a lifetime. She has done incredibly well and it is very well deserved.”

The X Factor will start on Saturday at 8.35pm on ITV1.