Weston-super-Mare fundraises for Macmillan Cancer Support

Mel Bridgman and Kay Grigri enjoy tea at Macmillan Coffee Morning. Sub

Tea, coffee and cakes were the order of the day on Friday for Macmillan Coffee Morning.

The annual charity day encourages people to bake their best sweet treats and sell them to friends, family, colleagues and passers-by to raise some all important funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

People in Weston could be seen tucking into a cupcakes and enjoying a cuppa during their lunch break to do their bit.

Neighbours and friends living in Cardigan Crescent organised their own event to raise £865.

At Finest Blend, in Waterloo Street, staff served up afternoon teas to customers.

For every cake bought from the tea rooms, 50 per cent was donated to the cause.

The coffee shop is also holding a raffle to win an afternoon tea worth £49 to raise more cash for Macmillan.

The money raised will go towards funding nurses, support line workers and therapists for people and their families affected by cancer.