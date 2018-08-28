Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Councillors refuse plans for two-storey medical centre

PUBLISHED: 17:46 10 October 2018

Mendip Vale Medical Practice hopes to build a doctor's surgery in Smallway.

Mendip Vale Medical Practice hopes to build a doctor's surgery in Smallway.

Archant

Plans to build a doctors’ surgery to deal with area demand have be rebuffed by North Somerset Council this afternoon (Wednesday)

Mendip Vale Medical Practice’s proposal to build a two-storey surgery between Yatton and Congresbury in Smallway was turned down by North Somerset Council’s planning and regulatory committee this afternoon (Thursday).

Surgeries in Yatton and Congresbury are not deemed suitable enough facilities for modern day methods.

The committee reviewed the plans in September, but deferred a decision as councillors called for clarity on issues with access.

Amended plans showed the addition of an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing located near a bus stop which caused dismay among members.

Cllr David Shopland said: “Having a refuge in that area would be absolutely lethal, this is one of the most dangerous roads in North Somerset.”

The plans will be carried over into the committee’s next meeting on November 14 as councillors went against officer’s recommendations.

For the full story, pick up a copy of next week’s Weston Mercury.

More from Weston Mercury

Three candidates to stand for seat in North Worle by-election

17:00 Henry Woodsford
Marc Alpin, Dave Dash and Lewis Treloar will stand in the by-election.

A by-election will be held in North Worle tomorrow (Thursday).

Read more

Flood alert issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset coast

14:09 Lily Newton-Browne
A flood warning is in place in Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday). Picture: Simon Williams

A flood warning is in force for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday).

Read more

Review: Madagascar The Musical

13:53 Karen Richards
King Julien of Madagasgar welcomes the zoo crew into his kingdom.

If you have children you need to ‘Move It, Move It’ to witness the colourful and hilarious spectacle which is Madagascar The Musical which opened at The Hippodrome, in Bristol, last night (Tuesday).

Read more

Councillors refuse plans for two-storey medical centre

17:46 Henry Woodsford
Mendip Vale Medical Practice hopes to build a doctor's surgery in Smallway.

Plans to build a doctors’ surgery to deal with area demand have be rebuffed by North Somerset Council this afternoon (Wednesday)

Read more

Police hunt for wanted man

11:24 Henry Woodsford
Michael Watson. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man.

Read more

Man accidentally drowned after night out, coroner rules

15:32 Tom Wright
Dean Tate. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man whose body was found washed up on an uninhabited island died as a result of an accident, an inquest has ruled.

Read more

New owners take over Worle bakery

14:00 Vicky Angear
Astills Bakery in Worle has been taken over by Patricia and Jackie. Picture: Eleanor Young

Two friends have taken over a popular bakery in Worle High Street.

Read more

Injured police officer opens counselling service to help others

09:00 Vicky Angear
Fiona Pinkard with her daughter Chloe at their counselling course graduation ceremony.

A former police officer who lost her job after she was injured while on duty has set up a counselling business to help others.

Read more
Weston-super-Mare

Roadworks planned for busy village road

09:00 Lily Newton-Browne
Part of Havyatt Road in Wrington sees temporary two-way traffic lights installed. Picture: Google Street View

Temporary two-way traffic lights are in place in Havyatt Road in Wrington to prepare for work which is due to start in the area.

Read more

Opening of climbing centre at Dolphin Square nears

08:00 Sam Frost
Clip N Climb at Dolphin Square is taking shape.

The latest attraction opening at Weston-super-Mare’s Dolphin Square is starting to take shape.

Read more

Most Read News

Flood alert issued for Weston-super-Mare and Somerset coast

A flood warning is in place in Weston-super-Mare and Somerset tonight (Wednesday). Picture: Simon Williams

Ex-police station’s car park opened to Weston’s motorists

Walliscote Place Car Park. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Police hunt for wanted man

Michael Watson. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Refusal of The Mall’s £300m expansion plan celebrated in Weston

Cribbs Causeway artist's impression.

Opening of climbing centre at Dolphin Square nears

Clip N Climb at Dolphin Square is taking shape.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists