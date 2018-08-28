Councillors refuse plans for two-storey medical centre

Mendip Vale Medical Practice hopes to build a doctor's surgery in Smallway. Archant

Plans to build a doctors’ surgery to deal with area demand have be rebuffed by North Somerset Council this afternoon (Wednesday)

Mendip Vale Medical Practice’s proposal to build a two-storey surgery between Yatton and Congresbury in Smallway was turned down by North Somerset Council’s planning and regulatory committee this afternoon (Thursday).

Surgeries in Yatton and Congresbury are not deemed suitable enough facilities for modern day methods.

The committee reviewed the plans in September, but deferred a decision as councillors called for clarity on issues with access.

Amended plans showed the addition of an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing located near a bus stop which caused dismay among members.

Cllr David Shopland said: “Having a refuge in that area would be absolutely lethal, this is one of the most dangerous roads in North Somerset.”

The plans will be carried over into the committee’s next meeting on November 14 as councillors went against officer’s recommendations.

