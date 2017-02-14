Don't miss a story sign up to Weston Mercury's FREE daily newsletter CLICK HERE
Mercury’s Picture Past: February 10

07:00 14 February 2017

Photograph taken of the western end of the axbridge by-pass, show that the long awaited route is nearly complete.

Photograph taken of the western end of the axbridge by-pass, show that the long awaited route is nearly complete.

Archant

‘Spring is in the air’ became Weston-super-Mare’s tourism motto 50 years ago – in February. Here are the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald headlines from 1967.

Technical College catering student tosses a pancake, for Shrove Tuesday, watched by Colin Waterton and Barry Mould.Technical College catering student tosses a pancake, for Shrove Tuesday, watched by Colin Waterton and Barry Mould.

* The Government announced work to build a long-awaited new hospital for Weston would begin in 1969-70.
And Weston MP David Webster was less pleased, however, to discover Weston’s operating theatres had been shut for three weeks.

A new machine had been installed in the theatres, but it caused the humidity to rise. This meant there was a risk of the anaesthetics exploding.

Mr Webster said the news was ‘exceedingly alarming’.

* Sweeping changes to Weston’s education system were on the way.

Comprehensive schools would replace grammar and secondary modern schools. It would take around seven months to establish the changes.

* ‘Spring is in the air in Weston-super-Mare’ was the new motto for tourism publicity.

And temperatures were clearly rising already, as people were reportedly already bathing in the sea.

* Married airmen serving at RAF Locking were going to be moving into new ‘luxury’ homes. There were 80 houses in total.

* A Weston pastor strongly opposed the Sunday Entertainment Bill going through Parliament.

The bill aimed to license sport and other entertainment to take place on Sundays. But the pastor said it was good for the whole nation to have a rest.

* Meanwhile, work to create the Axbridge bypass was nearing completion.

