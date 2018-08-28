Mother and daughter in video to raise awareness of Down Syndrome

A mother and daughter from Uphill have taken part in another video aimed at raising awarness of Down Syndrome.

Nikki Holt and her daughter Lucinda are part of a project by Wouldn’t Change A Thing – an organisaton which hopes to change the perception of Down Syndrome.

The video, which went live on ITV’s This Morning today (Thursday) shows what it is like to live with the condition.

It features the initial intrepidation often felt by new parents obtaining a diagnosis and goes on to show the children as they get older and the medical challenges which families can face.

In spite of these challenges, research shows more than 90 per cent of people with Down Syndrome and their families report being happier and more enriched for having the condition in their lives.

Nikki and Lucinda took part in the organisations first video in March where it showed families lip syncing and signing to A Thousands Years by Christina Perri in support of World Down Syndrome Day.

The organisation wants to change the outdated perceptions of Down Syndrome and show the real famillies living happy lives with the condition.