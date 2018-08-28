New chief executive appointed by North Somerset Council

Jo Walker will take over as North Somerset Council's new chief executive. Picture: Clint Randall (www.pixelprphotography.co.uk) Clint Randall - pixel pr phototography

A new chief executive has been appointed by North Somerset Council.

Jo Walker, aged 50, is Gloucestershire County Council’s strategic director of finance and support services and will join in January.

She said: “I am really looking forward to joining North Somerset and helping the organisation to deliver its ambitious plans for the area.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the people and the place much better over the coming weeks and can’t wait to get started.”

Council leader Nigel Ashton believes she will be an asset.

He said: “We had a strong selection of candidates to choose from, but Jo particularly impressed us with her experience and her approach. Her financial expertise will be of huge benefit as we continue to work hard to deliver much-valued services to our residents.”

Former chief executive Mike Jackson left earlier this year to join Bristol City Council and Helen Bailey has been filling the position on an interim basis in the meantime.