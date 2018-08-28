Weston Woods earns centenary fields protection for World War One anniversary

North Somerset Chairman Cllr David Jolley, RBL Somerset County Chairman Maj. Robert McDonald and Cllr Peter Bryant (armed forces champion). Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston Woods has been dedicated in memory of those who lost their lives fighting for their country during World War One.

A ceremony was held on Tuesday which saw the area granted Centenary Fields status.

The initiative is organised, in partnership with the Royal British Legion, by the Fields in Trust charity and was launched by its president, the Duke of Cambridge, four years ago.

By dedicating the area, North Somerset Council can ensure the green space remains a site for remembrance for all those who died in the 1914-18 conflict.

A 30-minute service was held on Tuesday morning to mark the occasion.

It included a minute’s silence and a Flanders Fields poem recital, thanks to Worle Operatic and Dramatic Society.

Battery Point, in Portishead, is due to receive a similar dedication on Wednesday.