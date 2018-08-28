Advanced search

Libraries host sessions to help teach IT tricks

PUBLISHED: 04:53 18 October 2018

Libraries are holding sessions this week to help people to use the internet more.

With everything from shopping and banking to booking appointments to see the doctor now common online, North Somerset Council is keen to provide advice.

Sarah Bowen, its community librarian, said: “If you don’t use the internet at all we’re here to help you get started.

“Even if you send the odd email, use Facebook or read the news on your phone, you could still be missing out on so much.

“Getting the most out of the internet doesn’t have to be scary.

“Doing just one new thing online is all you need to do to get started and we have volunteers to help you do just that. All week you can find out about services to try that are all free online with your library card.”

Today (Thursday) and tomorrow (Friday) Weston Library has computer support sessions at 10am and 2pm, while there is internet tuition for the over-50s at 10.30am this morning. A family history advice clinic will run in Weston at 2pm on Saturday too.

