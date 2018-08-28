Three candidates to stand for seat in North Worle by-election

Marc Alpin, Dave Dash and Lewis Treloar will stand in the by-election. Archant

A by-election will be held in North Worle tomorrow (Thursday).

A seat became vacant on Weston Town Council in June when Conservative councillor Frederick Parsons died.

Marc Aplin will run for the Conservatives, Dave Dash will represent Labour and Lewis Treloar the Liberal Democrats.

Mr Aplin lives in Worle and ‘wants to be a strong, energetic voice for the entire community’.

He told the Mercury: “I founded the Worle Discussion Group on Facebook so people can make their voices heard on any issues.

“I have met council leaders about Wansbrough Road’s traffic calming and won a review to improve it for pedestrians and drivers alike.

“I’ve pushed for a redesign of Castle Batch park and I’m also a dog-rescue fundraiser, so I am delighted at new laws and tougher sentences for animal cruelty.”

Labour candidate Mr Dash has lived in Weston for 10 years and is an officer for the Bakers Trade Union.

He said: “I believe people of North Worle deserve better representation in order to hold the council to account on issues such as Castle Batch’s missing play equipment and anti-social behaviour in our green spaces.

“As an NHS campaigner, I have expressed concerns that Weston’s A&E may close permanently and many of the other services will be provided at hospitals in Bristol or Taunton.

“People think that’s too far to travel and I urge everyone to make their views known to the hospital trust before it’s too late.”

Mr Treloar’s key issues are waste and recycling collections, accessible healthcare and traffic calming in Wansbrough Road.

He said: “I want to be the voice for local people who are ignored and bring much-needed youth to the town council.

“As a commuter, I’ve also endured the daily struggle of people trying to travel in and out of Worle at peak times and want to build pressure on North Somerset Council and the Highway Agency to address the infrastructure for the motorway and roads leading into Worle.

“I will put the spotlight on North Worle and, being local, share our experiences of council services, or lack thereof.”

Polling stations at St Mark’s Church Centre, in St. Mark’s Road, and First North Worle Scouts, in Wansbrough Road, will be open from 7am-10pm.