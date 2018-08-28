Conservatives win North Worle by-election

Marc Aplin will represent North Worle on Weston's Town Council.

Last week’s Weston Town Council by-election for North Worle was won by the Conservatives.

The position became vacant in June when Conservative councillor Frederick Parsons died.

The party’s candidate Marc Aplin earned 610 votes on October 11.

Liberal Democrat Lewis Treloar won 196 votes, while the Labour Party’s Dave Dash achieved 307 votes.

Mr Aplin said: “Worle is my home. I’m honoured people have put their trust in me to represent them.

“This election campaign was great because I had the opportunity to speak with people on a daily basis about our ideas to improve Worle.

“I’m really looking forward to it and the real work starts now.”

A total of 1,115 ballots were cast out of a potential 6,342 eligible voters, equating to a 17.58 per cent turn-out.

Readers however got in touch with the Mercury to raise concerns about the town council’s decision not to send polling cards in the post.