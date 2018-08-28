Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Conservatives win North Worle by-election

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 October 2018

Marc Aplin will represent North Worle on Weston's Town Council. Picture: Marc Aplin

Marc Aplin will represent North Worle on Weston's Town Council. Picture: Marc Aplin

Archant

Last week’s Weston Town Council by-election for North Worle was won by the Conservatives.

The position became vacant in June when Conservative councillor Frederick Parsons died.

The party’s candidate Marc Aplin earned 610 votes on October 11.

Liberal Democrat Lewis Treloar won 196 votes, while the Labour Party’s Dave Dash achieved 307 votes.

MORE: Meet the North Worle by-election candidates.

Mr Aplin said: “Worle is my home. I’m honoured people have put their trust in me to represent them.

“This election campaign was great because I had the opportunity to speak with people on a daily basis about our ideas to improve Worle.

“I’m really looking forward to it and the real work starts now.”

A total of 1,115 ballots were cast out of a potential 6,342 eligible voters, equating to a 17.58 per cent turn-out.

Readers however got in touch with the Mercury to raise concerns about the town council’s decision not to send polling cards in the post.

More from Weston Mercury

Jake flying up the British table tennis rankings

12:48 Bickell, Dave
Jake Tucker

Priory Community School Academy student Jake Tucker has shot up to 112 in the British rankings after several excellent results.

Read more

St Andrews record comfortable trophy success

12:47 Bickell, Dave

St Andrews cruised through the preliminary round of the EIBA Egham Trophy with a comfortable victory over Isle of Wedmore.

Read more

Free water polo session at Hutton Moor

12:46 Bickell, Dave

Weston Swimming Club’s water polo section is holding its final free have-a-go session at Hutton Moor.

Read more

Central League secure a narrow seven-pin advantage in first leg

12:46 Bickell, Dave

The Weston Central Skittles League took a narrow seven-pin victory in the first leg of the Ron Day Cup against the District League.

Read more

Council bids to build school for pupils with special educational needs

12:00 Sam Frost
North Somerset Council wants to build a free school in Churchill.

An independent school for children with mental health needs could be built in a North Somerset village after the local authority launched a bid for funding.

Read more

Conservatives win North Worle by-election

59 minutes ago Henry Woodsford
Marc Aplin will represent North Worle on Weston's Town Council. Picture: Marc Aplin

Last week’s Weston Town Council by-election for North Worle was won by the Conservatives.

Read more

Health centre saved from closure after contract deal

07:00 Henry Woodsford
Bournville's For All Healthy Living Centre.

Primary care services in one of the most deprived areas in the country will continue to be delivered by GPs from next month.

Read more

New chief executive appointed by North Somerset Council

10:14 Tom Wright
Jo Walker will take over as North Somerset Council's new chief executive. Picture: Clint Randall (www.pixelprphotography.co.uk)

A new chief executive has been appointed by North Somerset Council.

Read more
North Somerset Council

Villages ‘gone forever’ if plans for 25,000 homes are approved?

09:00 Sam Frost

Villagers are calling on people to pay more attention to plans which could see some ‘spaces gone forever’.

Read more

Six-figure council grant to fund affordable homes

07:51 Tom Wright

More than £650,000 has been promised by North Somerset Council to increase the amount of affordable housing available.

Read more
Yatton

Most Read News

New gay bar opens in Weston-super-Mare

Joel and Mel behind the bar at the new Proud Bar in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Nigel Briers

Health centre saved from closure after contract deal

Bournville's For All Healthy Living Centre.

M5 lanes closed for emergency repairs

The M5 has lanes closed between Portishead and Clevedon.

Villages ‘gone forever’ if plans for 25,000 homes are approved?

Weston-super-Mare brothel is ‘safe space’ for sex workers – manager speaks out after BBC investigation

Butterfly's in Alexandra Parade. Picture: BBC

New chief executive appointed by North Somerset Council

Jo Walker will take over as North Somerset Council's new chief executive. Picture: Clint Randall (www.pixelprphotography.co.uk)

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Weston Mercury twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Show Job Lists