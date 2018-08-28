Old Westonians celebrate reunion

Old Westonians annual reunion at the Royal Hotel, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Former pupils from a Weston school travelled thousands of miles to attend a reunion with their old classmates.

A group of students who used to attend Weston boys’ and girls’ grammar schools met up at the Royal Hotel, in South Parade, to catch up and reminisce about their school days.

More than 80 people turned up – with many guests travelling hundreds of miles to see their old friends.

One person travelled from Canada to take part in the annual reunion lunch.

The event was organised by the Old Westonians Association, which helps people who used to attend the school to stay in touch with each other.

New members from either school are welcome to join the association.

Any former pupils who were at the schools up until 1975 are welcome to get in touch.

To find out more about the group, email Anne at anne.tyler473@gmail.com