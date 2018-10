Lorry broken down on M5 slip road at Burnham-on-Sea

One lane on the exit slip road at junction 22 on the M5 has been closed. Archant

One lane on the exit slip road at junction 22 of the M5 is closed due to a broken down lorry.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Traffic at the Burnham-on-Sea junction is coping well.

The incident is expected to be cleared by 8.15am.