Online petition to extend cycle path gets more than 1,000 signatures

Brean Down Way has been popular since it opened in 2017. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

More than 1,000 people have signed a petition to create a traffic-free cycle path connecting two Somerset towns.

In May, Greenways and Cycleroutes Limited secured planning permission to extend Brean Down Way and create a route from Unity Farm in Burnham to the Co-operative supermarket in Berrow.

Burnham and Highbridge town councillors voted unanimously to support the proposals and Sedgemoor District Council backed the £229,000 project.

But the plans hit a stumbling block in June when Burnham and Berrow Golf Club, which would have 800 metres of the path cut through its course, refused to support them.

The golf club told the Mercury it ‘remains open’ to the idea but is reluctant to give up its land as it would have to redesign seven of its 18 championship course holes.

This prompted Brean Seasonal Caravaners (BSC) to launch an online petition last month, which yielded 1,179 signatures when the Mercury went to press.

A BSC spokesman said: “We have seen the benefits the Brean to Weston link has had for its members, increasing pedestrian and cyclist safety, encouraging visitors to explore the great outdoors and promoting exercise.

“The path has been a well received and highly-used addition to the area.

“The proposal even allows for the provision of a high fence which will increase security for the golf club.

“We aim to highlight the level of need for this cycle path and to respectfully ask them to reconsider their decision.”

Discussions between the golf club, Greenways and town councillors remain ongoing.

A spokesman for the golf club said: “Regrettably, after a comprehensive study by professional consultants, the directors have been advised the plans cannot be supported.

“This includes protection measures for members of the public which are disproportionate to the benefits of the plans and would create long-term disruption to the golf course.

“The club remains open to exploring further opportunities in creating pedestrian links from Berrow to Burnham and will continue to work with councillors in this regard.”

To view the petition, log on to www.change.org and search for Burnham and Berrow golf club.