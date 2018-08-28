PHOTOS: Excellent exhibits at village show

Congresbury Autumn Show, Dawn Odoi with her prize winning vegetables. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Huge vegetables, pretty flowers and sumptuous cakes were among the creations on display at a village show at the weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Congresbury Autumn Show, John Chaplin with his prize winning parsnips. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Congresbury Autumn Show, John Chaplin with his prize winning parsnips. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Gardening Club hosted its autumn show at the Old School Rooms on Saturday, as villagers showed off the fruits of their labour from the late summer.

Vegetables, flowers and cakes were among the wide range of exhibits entered for judging.

Congresbury Autumn Show, Bill Maggs to the Best Exhibit in show for the vegetable and flower classes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Congresbury Autumn Show, Bill Maggs to the Best Exhibit in show for the vegetable and flower classes. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bill Maggs was one of the big winners on the day, taking home the best exhibit prizes in the vegetable and flower classes.

John Chaplin’s massive parsnips caught the eyes of the judges, and Dawn Odoi’s selection of vegetables saw her scoop several awards.

Congresbury Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Congresbury Autumn Show. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Jane Hares’ pretty orchid won her a certificate, and Jenny Edwards and Sue Drury both earned acclaim in the floral art category.

Congresbury Autumn Show, Jenny Edwards and Sue Drury with their prize winning floral art. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Congresbury Autumn Show, Jenny Edwards and Sue Drury with their prize winning floral art. Picture: MARK ATHERTON