PHOTOS: Excellent exhibits at village show
PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 October 2018
Archant
Huge vegetables, pretty flowers and sumptuous cakes were among the creations on display at a village show at the weekend.
Congresbury Gardening Club hosted its autumn show at the Old School Rooms on Saturday, as villagers showed off the fruits of their labour from the late summer.
Vegetables, flowers and cakes were among the wide range of exhibits entered for judging.
Bill Maggs was one of the big winners on the day, taking home the best exhibit prizes in the vegetable and flower classes.
John Chaplin’s massive parsnips caught the eyes of the judges, and Dawn Odoi’s selection of vegetables saw her scoop several awards.
Jane Hares’ pretty orchid won her a certificate, and Jenny Edwards and Sue Drury both earned acclaim in the floral art category.