PICTURE PAST: October 10, 1968 – Motorway interchange sparks debate

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 October 2018

Weston Girls' Grammar School Autumn Fayre, organised by the school's Parents Association. Pupils from the Ted Burroughs School of Dancing giving a display. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Girls' Grammar School Autumn Fayre, organised by the school's Parents Association. Pupils from the Ted Burroughs School of Dancing giving a display. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Plans for a market in Dolphin Square were put on hold as a local authority called for more information.

One of the largest crowds to watch the Speed Trials at Weston-super-Mare saw some of the finest driving for several years, with the course record smashed by over a second. J.M. Mathias (Weston-super-Mare) in his 7000cc Jaguar. Picture: WESTON MERCURYOne of the largest crowds to watch the Speed Trials at Weston-super-Mare saw some of the finest driving for several years, with the course record smashed by over a second. J.M. Mathias (Weston-super-Mare) in his 7000cc Jaguar. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald revealed Weston Borough Council had not been consulted on the plans – despite being the site’s landlords.

– Three men from Cheddar took on the tough challenge to walk 100 miles in just three days.

The trio – made up of Paul Croucher, Terry Netherton, David Netherton and Richard Mitchell – prepared to walk through Weston, Bristol, Bath, Frome, Glastonbury, Wells and Cheddar on the expedition.

Their fundraising target was £100 – which is worth around £2,300 today – with the money going to the elderly villagers.

One of the largest crowds to watch the Speed Trials at Weston-super-Mare saw some of the finest driving for several years, with the course record smashed by over a second. Mrs A. Chipp (Nailsea) at the wheel of her 997cc GSM. Picture: WESTON MERCURYOne of the largest crowds to watch the Speed Trials at Weston-super-Mare saw some of the finest driving for several years, with the course record smashed by over a second. Mrs A. Chipp (Nailsea) at the wheel of her 997cc GSM. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

– Plans to use Weston’s Gaumont Cinema, in Regent Street, as a full-time bingo hall sparked controversy among residents and councillors.

The matter was due to be taken to the borough council’s next full meeting where the merits of the application would be debated.

– Members of the local authority’s works committee were angered by the ‘radical alterations’ to the M5 interchange at St Georges.

The committee said Weston should not have to put up with ‘a make-shift job’ which is so important for the town.

One of the largest crowds to watch the Speed Trials at Weston-super-Mare saw some of the finest driving for several years, with the course record smashed by over a second. Picture: WESTON MERCURYOne of the largest crowds to watch the Speed Trials at Weston-super-Mare saw some of the finest driving for several years, with the course record smashed by over a second. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The new plans – which would make it harder for traffic to enter and exit the motorway – were being proposed on the ground of financial stringency.

A roundabout was suggested and Weston traffic would have to make a sharp left-turn to join the motorway while cars coming into the town, St Georges and West Wick would have to go around the roundabout to gain access.

– There were complaints about water pressure in Brean after firemen went to put out a farm fire and allegedly a ‘trickle of water came out of one nozzle’.

Brean Parish Council heard the service was called to a blaze which involved a large amount of hay.

Company at Weston Christ Church harvest supper, in Christ Church Hall, Alfred Street. Picture: WESTON MERCURYCompany at Weston Christ Church harvest supper, in Christ Church Hall, Alfred Street. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

But after Bristol Water checked the lines, it was seen that the pressure was sufficient for the area.

– Major John Simpson told parish councillors of his ‘horror’ after learning a decision on a Yatton bypass was being deferred.

The plans to build a bridge across the Clevedon to Yatton railway and take in the disused Yatton to Cheddar line were ‘too costly’ – set to cost £400,000 to complete.

