PICTURE PAST: October 4, 1968 – Weston Olympic swimmer dies
PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 October 2018
Archant
A swimming legend died 50 years ago this week after a career spanning five Olympics.
Paulo ‘Raddy’ Radmilovic was mourned in Weston after dying at the age of 82.
Raddy saw record-breaking success at the Summer Olympics in swimming and water polo and has won more gold medals than any other British swimmer.
– He had been included into the International Hall of Swimming Fame a year before his death.
–The aftermath of the July floods was still being felt in Somerset as it was revealed what the estimated cost to the county council was for emergency relief and damage.
Estimates placed the sum at more than half a million pounds and could cost a sixpenny rate.
It was revealed some £28,000 were spent to replace lost books and equipment in more than 30 schools and libraries.
While £640,000 was put towards repairing and reinstating roads and bridges in the county.
– The Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald front page headline included explanation of a change to the sands speed limit.
Weston Borough Council proposed, and later approved, to amend the by-law which restricted speeds on the sands.
The then-8mph restriction on the sands would be lifted for special events such as car racing and sand yachting.
– There was a rise in the number of malicious fire calls in Somerset 50 years ago – growing by a third.
The ‘disturbing rise’ of more than 30 per cent over five years saw police and magistrates look to apply for ‘maximum force of law’.
The fire service was called out 3,358 times in the year – 608 more than the previous year.
– People at the Grand Pier were jumping for joy as their improvement scheme was approved by the council.
The entrance to the landmark would see a makeover after modernisation plans were granted by Weston Borough Council.
Councillors were shown architects’ sketches and plans which featured shops and kiosks incorporated into the entrance way as well as a fish and chip restaurant and amusement arcade.
– Changes were made to training for nurses in Weston at the hospital.
The new plan meant the medical professionals would be able to train for state enrolments at the town’s two hospitals.