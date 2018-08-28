PICTURE PAST: October 4, 1968 – Weston Olympic swimmer dies

A huge crane with 25-cwt. ball attachment, was used this week in demolition work at the Electricity Board offices in Locking Road, Weston. Uneven sinkage caused damage to walls and ceilings at the offices, completed in 1960 at the cost of £110 000, and a new building is to be built, on piles, on the same site. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Archant

A swimming legend died 50 years ago this week after a career spanning five Olympics.

A total of £130 was raised at a sale organised by the Blackford Primary School Parent-Teachers Association at the school. Children who enjoyed the day. Picture: WESTON MERCURY A total of £130 was raised at a sale organised by the Blackford Primary School Parent-Teachers Association at the school. Children who enjoyed the day. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Paulo ‘Raddy’ Radmilovic was mourned in Weston after dying at the age of 82.

Raddy saw record-breaking success at the Summer Olympics in swimming and water polo and has won more gold medals than any other British swimmer.

– He had been included into the International Hall of Swimming Fame a year before his death.

–The aftermath of the July floods was still being felt in Somerset as it was revealed what the estimated cost to the county council was for emergency relief and damage.

Ads 4th October 1968 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Ads 4th October 1968 Edition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Estimates placed the sum at more than half a million pounds and could cost a sixpenny rate.

It was revealed some £28,000 were spent to replace lost books and equipment in more than 30 schools and libraries.

While £640,000 was put towards repairing and reinstating roads and bridges in the county.

– The Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald front page headline included explanation of a change to the sands speed limit.

Lady helpers parade with the trifles served at St Paul's Church harvest supper. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Lady helpers parade with the trifles served at St Paul's Church harvest supper. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Weston Borough Council proposed, and later approved, to amend the by-law which restricted speeds on the sands.

The then-8mph restriction on the sands would be lifted for special events such as car racing and sand yachting.

– There was a rise in the number of malicious fire calls in Somerset 50 years ago – growing by a third.

The ‘disturbing rise’ of more than 30 per cent over five years saw police and magistrates look to apply for ‘maximum force of law’.

Pictured at Uphill parish harvest supper are Mrs. M. Bird and Mrs. M. Holt serving tea and hot pies to some of the guests. Picture: WESTON MERCURY Pictured at Uphill parish harvest supper are Mrs. M. Bird and Mrs. M. Holt serving tea and hot pies to some of the guests. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

The fire service was called out 3,358 times in the year – 608 more than the previous year.

– People at the Grand Pier were jumping for joy as their improvement scheme was approved by the council.

The entrance to the landmark would see a makeover after modernisation plans were granted by Weston Borough Council.

Councillors were shown architects’ sketches and plans which featured shops and kiosks incorporated into the entrance way as well as a fish and chip restaurant and amusement arcade.

– Changes were made to training for nurses in Weston at the hospital.

The new plan meant the medical professionals would be able to train for state enrolments at the town’s two hospitals.