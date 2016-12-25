Gallery

Picture Past: December 23, 1966

Pupils of Windwhistle School pictured with Father Christmas and his reindeer at their school play. Archant

Articles on Government grant cuts and a new Weston-super-Mare police station could easily have been written in 2016. But this was also the news in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald in 1966.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carols by firelight, Weston General Hospital nurse practice for the annual carol singing. Carols by firelight, Weston General Hospital nurse practice for the annual carol singing.

There was no Christmas cheer for Weston Borough Council, the Mercury reported, as it was facing severe cuts in its Government grant funding.

It meant the council could not spend money on anything which was not ‘absolutely essential’.

It also feared some of its current services would have to be reduced.

* A plan for a seven-storey tower block to be the new home of Weston’s police was unveiled. The police station would replace most of the existing building in Walliscote Road. Much of the old site would have to be demolished. In a strange coincidence, exactly 50 years on, a new police station is currently being built at Junction 21 in Weston.

Ads 23rd December 1966 Edition. Ads 23rd December 1966 Edition.

* It had been a record for the number of Weston Christmas cards being sent in the post, although the number of parcels had fallen by 15 per cent. On the Monday, 235,000 cards were posted, followed by 202,000 on Tuesday. The two days combined were the busiest ever in Weston for post.

* A public inquiry was due to be held about the rebuilding of The Playhouse Theatre, which was destroyed by fire in 1964. The inquiry was triggered by a petition against it being built at a cost of £218,000, with a loan of £150,000. The petition had been sent to the government minister for local government.

* A suggestion for a footbridge linking Dolphin Square to the seafront to have a staircase leading down to the Beach Lawns was rejected.

* One of the cliffs at Cheddar Gorge was described as being in a ‘particularly dangerous condition’ by the National Trust. The trust suggested it be fenced off from the public.