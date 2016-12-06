Gallery

Picture Past: December 2, 1966

St Saviour's Church Christmas Bazaar. In charge of the Young Wives' country market are Mesdames B. Willis, D. Mathewson, P. Young and P. Hazelton. Archant

Shops in Weston-super-Mare’s town centre were going to be demolished in 1966. Here are the stories reported in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald in its December 2 edition.

Traders on the Bournville Estate have provided a Christmas tree and illuminations on the shopping parade there, and the switching on ceremony was performed by Ald. F.A. Boyd. Traders on the Bournville Estate have provided a Christmas tree and illuminations on the shopping parade there, and the switching on ceremony was performed by Ald. F.A. Boyd.

Nearly 20 Weston businesses were due to be ‘razed to the ground’ in the name of relieving traffic congestion.

The Ministry of Transport had offered Weston Borough Council £78,962 of the £150,282 it needed to implement the traffic scheme.

But it meant shops in Regent Street and Meadow Street would need to be demolished first.

* A new cave was discovered by workmen building the new Axbridge bypass.

The Somerset County Council contractors found what they originally thought was just a hole.

But further inspections revealed it was the entrance to a cave, where the walls were covered in calcite crystals.

* Ashton windmill, in Chapel Allerton, was offered to Bristol Museum.

Its owner, Cyril Clarke had restored it, and had originally offered it as a gift to the National Trust.

The museum intended to use the windmill for ‘study purposes’.

The windmill was thought to be the last one used in Somerset, until it was closed in 1927.

A windmill has been on the same site since around 1317.

* Old cars being dumped around Weston was becoming a problem. Around 50 to 60 cars had been found dumped all over the town.

* There was a shortage in librarians as young people did not want to train for several years for such a small salary.

* Weston MP David Webster wanted cars to be regulated so they did not dominate town centres.

He also thought the 70mph speed limit should be ‘advisory’ rather than ‘mandatory’.

* Weston raised £1,300 in the poppy appeal, an increase on the previous year.