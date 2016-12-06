Advanced search

Don't miss a story sign up to Weston Mercury's FREE daily newsletter CLICK HERE
Gallery

Picture Past: December 2, 1966

07:00 06 December 2016

St Saviour's Church Christmas Bazaar. In charge of the Young Wives' country market are Mesdames B. Willis, D. Mathewson, P. Young and P. Hazelton.

St Saviour's Church Christmas Bazaar. In charge of the Young Wives' country market are Mesdames B. Willis, D. Mathewson, P. Young and P. Hazelton.

Archant

Shops in Weston-super-Mare’s town centre were going to be demolished in 1966. Here are the stories reported in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald in its December 2 edition.

Comment
Traders on the Bournville Estate have provided a Christmas tree and illuminations on the shopping parade there, and the switching on ceremony was performed by Ald. F.A. Boyd.Traders on the Bournville Estate have provided a Christmas tree and illuminations on the shopping parade there, and the switching on ceremony was performed by Ald. F.A. Boyd.

Nearly 20 Weston businesses were due to be ‘razed to the ground’ in the name of relieving traffic congestion.

The Ministry of Transport had offered Weston Borough Council £78,962 of the £150,282 it needed to implement the traffic scheme.

But it meant shops in Regent Street and Meadow Street would need to be demolished first.

* A new cave was discovered by workmen building the new Axbridge bypass.

Picture Past: December 2, 1966

0
1 / 9

The Somerset County Council contractors found what they originally thought was just a hole.

But further inspections revealed it was the entrance to a cave, where the walls were covered in calcite crystals.

* Ashton windmill, in Chapel Allerton, was offered to Bristol Museum.

Its owner, Cyril Clarke had restored it, and had originally offered it as a gift to the National Trust.

The museum intended to use the windmill for ‘study purposes’.

The windmill was thought to be the last one used in Somerset, until it was closed in 1927.

A windmill has been on the same site since around 1317.

* Old cars being dumped around Weston was becoming a problem. Around 50 to 60 cars had been found dumped all over the town.

* There was a shortage in librarians as young people did not want to train for several years for such a small salary.

* Weston MP David Webster wanted cars to be regulated so they did not dominate town centres.

He also thought the 70mph speed limit should be ‘advisory’ rather than ‘mandatory’.

* Weston raised £1,300 in the poppy appeal, an increase on the previous year.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Weston Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Weston Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News Stories

Bringing Communities Together is boosted by flamenco and food at fete

20:00
The Bringing Communities Together Christmas fete.

People in Weston sampled foods from around the world and enjoyed an array of games and entertainment at a charity Christmas fete on Saturday.

Read more

CHURCHES TEAM UP TO RUN FESTIVE ARTS AFTERNOON FOR YOUNGSTERS

17:30
Minister Gary Hoare with some children.

Youngsters created last-minute decorations for their family Christmas trees at an arts and crafts morning at a village church.

Read more

School chef competes to be named the best in the country

17:30
Steve Fowell.

A school chef will compete for a culinary title in January.

Read more

Worle Village Club donates to foodbank and Cancer Research UK

16:00
Worle Village Club foodbank

A Worle club has donated £2,500 to good causes to give everyone the chance of a good Christmas.

Read more

Teenager trained as soldier ahead of becoming army medic

14:00
Rosie Bunker.

A Weston-super-Mare teenager took part in an army passing out parade after completing her training.

Read more

Blue plaque funding confirmed for one of Britain’s greatest Olympians, Paulo Radmilovic

13:00
Paulo Radmilovic.

A blue plaque dedicated to a four-time Olympic gold medallist who lived in Weston-super-Mare will be installed.

Read more

Five Gold Rings – Two £500 prizes up for grabs in Weston-super-Mare tonight

12:30 Sam Frost
Caboodle, Meadow Street, Weston. Five Gold Rings competition.

A father and daughter duo walked away smiling this week after winning the £500 prize from the Mercury’s Five Gold rings competition, and you could be the final winner when the last two rings are given away tonight (Thursday).

Read more

Busy Burnham-on-Sea road to be closed for months

12:00
A busy road is set to be closed in Burnham for four months.

A busy Burnham road is set to be closed for four months while new sewer pipes are installed.

Read more

Five things to do in Weston-super-Mare this weekend

10:00 Eleanor Young
RNLI Christmas Day Swim , Marine Lake , Weston.

Dozens of brave souls will take a dip in the cold waters of Marine Lake on Christmas Day, but that is not the only fun-filled event happening in Weston this weekend.

Read more

‘Rising pressures’ force urgent review of GP services in Weston-super-Mare

08:00 Grace Earl
Stafford Place Doctors Surgery, Weston-super-Mare.

The NHS has admitted Weston-super-Mare’s GP services are ‘not coping’ as funding has struggled to match demand – and the situation is so desperate that an official review of the town’s healthcare has now been launched.

Read more

Most Read News

‘Rising pressures’ force urgent review of GP services in Weston-super-Mare

Stafford Place Doctors Surgery, Weston-super-Mare.

Man ‘tried to force his way into woman’s car’ in the dark

43 people from Weston-super-Mare looked at self-help tips to stop them looking at child abuse pictures

School chef competes to be named the best in the country

Steve Fowell.

Hundreds of lives saved by two Weston-super-Mare men

Phil Dowlan and Hugh Gibbs have both been given medals in recognition of making blood and platelet donation more than 100 times.

Busy Burnham-on-Sea road to be closed for months

A busy road is set to be closed in Burnham for four months.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Somerset's trusted business finder