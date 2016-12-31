Gallery

Picture Past: December 30, 1966

Terry cole, Weston Rugby Club's captain, leads his side out from the new changing rooms which were used for the first time in their match against Swindon. Archant

A 14-yard road was projected to cost Weston-super-Mare’s council £800 in 1966. Here is the news as reported in the December 30 edition of the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald.

The Matron, Miss E.M. Hussey, and staff with Christmas Day babies born at Ashcombe House Maternity Hospital. The Matron, Miss E.M. Hussey, and staff with Christmas Day babies born at Ashcombe House Maternity Hospital.

* A glider pilot had a lucky escape after his craft collided with overhead cables carrying more than 11,000 volts of electricity.

The glider crashed in Locking, before the pilot walked away unhurt. He did, however, break the cable and the electricity supply to the village was cut off.

* Sportsmen and actors visited a Locking pub for an evening of magic, shown on the BBC. Magic Of The Mind was filmed at The Coach House.

The show featured TV presenters from the South West, as well as Mary Bignal Rand, who won an Olympic gold at the 1964 games, and Barbara Leigh-Hunt, whose film credits include Billy Elliot and Alfred Hitchcock’s Frenzy.

Front Page 30th December 1966 Edition. Ads 30th December 1966 Edition. Young festive music makers at Churchill School. Boys and girls and their parents awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus during Cheddar's Christmas festivities. Santa Claus presenting gifts to Patricia and Julie Lacey during Cheddar's Christmas festivities.









Bristol and England footballer John Atyeo was also there for the magic.

* Weston Rugby Club used its new changing rooms for the first time in its match against Swindon.

* A high proportion of people in Weston who had given blood during the year were teenagers, it was revealed. In total, 1,153 people attended sessions to give blood in Weston.

* Weston Borough Councillors were ‘staggered’ to discover it would cost £800 to create a 14-yard link road between Walliscote Grove Road and Carlton Street.

* The Mayor of Weston’s Christmas fund collected £1,024 during the festive season.

* There was a bad financial picture forming in Somerset. Somerset County Council was estimating it would have to make more than £1million in savings, which it said could not be achieved without drastic amendments.

The finance committee was said to be ‘alarmed’ about the drop in Government grants and what it would mean for its expenditure.