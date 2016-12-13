Advanced search

Picture Past: December 9, 1966

09:00 13 December 2016

Sandra Cottey, of Totterdown Farm, Hutton, introduces her Devon steer to 16 month-old Martin White, of Kewstoke, at Weston-super-Mare Christmas Stock Show.

Sandra Cottey, of Totterdown Farm, Hutton, introduces her Devon steer to 16 month-old Martin White, of Kewstoke, at Weston-super-Mare Christmas Stock Show.

Operating theatres were closed because of a risk of explosion in 1966. The story was featured in the December 9 edition of the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald.

Diana McCormick with some of her friends at Weston-super-Mare Grammar School Parents Association Christmas Fayre.Diana McCormick with some of her friends at Weston-super-Mare Grammar School Parents Association Christmas Fayre.

The main operating theatres at Weston General Hospital were closed – because there were fears of an explosion.

The risk of explosion first became apparent after a new sterilisation plant was installed in the theatre block.

The plant changed the level of humidity in the theatres, and because of the explosive nature of anaesthetics, it was felt there was a risk to people’s safety.

People travelled to Bristol for operations instead.

Picture Past: December 9, 1966

* Weston Borough Council announced it expected rates would rise in 1967, even if it did not fund any special projects.

* The town hall clock was damaged during storms. It was decided this was the perfect opportunity for the whole tower to be inspected.

* Around 800 people crowded around Weston Parish Church, in the largest congregation in three years. It was for a wedding between Sally Alford, who presents on television on TWW, and her partner Captain Colin Gedge.

* A change in how pupils were admitted to primary schools had begun.

Instead of children starting school in both September and January, this would be changed to September alone so all youngsters started at the same time.

* Two life-size snowmen used as collecting boxes were given a face-lift after they were criticised the previous Christmas.

The Weston branch of the BP Scout Guild did the work.

* Building work on a new Weston Technical College site was expected to take two years.

* Badgworth Infants School was to close because it was too small to take all the pupils from the area it served.

