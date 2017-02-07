Advanced search

Picture Past: February 3, 1967 – postman ‘tossed six foot in the air’ by ‘menacing cow’

08:44 07 February 2017

Weston Rugby XV wingman Peter Collman goes down on the ball to halt the opposition's attack in the game with Taunton.

A ‘menacing cow’ and a ‘white elephant’ both made front page stories in Weston-super-Mare in 1967. These are some of the stories and pictures printed in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald 50 years ago.

Out on a sketching exercise are Worle Secondary School girls Janet Brown, Valery Cook, Sheridan Smith and Deena Evered.Out on a sketching exercise are Worle Secondary School girls Janet Brown, Valery Cook, Sheridan Smith and Deena Evered.

A postman claimed he was tossed six foot in the air by a ‘menacing cow’.

The man was stood by his car, which had broken down, when something hit him and lifted him into the air.

He said: “I looked round and saw a cow with its head down in a rather menacing attitude.”

The man took the farmer to court, but a decision had not been made by Weston’s magistrates by the time the article was printed.

Picture Past: February 3, 1967

* Dolphin Square was a ‘white elephant’ and building a link road between Walliscote Grove Road and Carlton Street would not change the situation, a Weston councillor declared. Around 40 shops were still empty at the shopping site. Cllr RP Sheppard said it was ‘a complete failure’.

* Councillors also launched a defence when they were told they may no longer receive their councillor year books.

The diaries cost £2 to print, and it was proposed they be scrapped to save money.

One councillor said he was sometimes stopped in the street and asked why a flag was flying on the Town Hall. He said he always consulted his book for the answer.

Another member said the flag-flying section was 16 pages of ‘pretty irrelevant’ detail.

It was agreed they could keep their diaries, but they would be made shorter.

* Weston’s telephone exchange was busier than ever. The exchange handled almost the same number of calls in the past three months as during summer. Calls had increased by 6.6 per cent compared to the same period.

* Because of the danger of rocks falling in Cheddar Gorge, the road through it was closed. Around 3,000 tonnes of rocks, most of which had fallen in the early 1900s, would be removed.

Picture Past: February 3, 1967 – postman 'tossed six foot in the air' by 'menacing cow'

