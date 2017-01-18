Advanced search

Picture Past: January 13, 1967 – thief steals and cooks pigs

18:00 18 January 2017

Phillput (Stationers) Ltd. held their staff party at the Commodore Hotel, Sand Bay. Mr. and Mrs E.F. Phillput are seated (centre) with Mr. and Mrs. R.S. Seymore.

Phillput (Stationers) Ltd. held their staff party at the Commodore Hotel, Sand Bay. Mr. and Mrs E.F. Phillput are seated (centre) with Mr. and Mrs. R.S. Seymore.

Archant

A pig thief and a fireman injured by police were some of the unusual stories reported by the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald in January 1967. Here is the news from Weston-super-Mare in that week.

Weston Arts Ball.Weston Arts Ball.

A man was convicted of stealing after he took four pigs, worth about £40, from a field in Bleadon and ate them.

Evidence of the pigs was found by police in the kitchen and bath of the house on the Bournville estate. They also found some pork chops in the oven.

* A fireman was injured after a police car collided with the back of a fire engine.

The fireman, who had been in Hillside Road in Bleadon putting out a car fire, suffered bruising and a cut leg.

Picture Past: January 13, 1967

* Weston Borough Council’s accident prevention committee was up for the chop.

The council had decided to discuss streamlining and removing some of its committees to save money.

Each committee meeting cost £50 to hold, mostly because it cost 30s to print a single page of the minutes or agenda.

Work done by the accident prevention committee would be given to the highways councillors, while the publicity committee would be merged with the entertainment committee.

* Proposals to improve Marine Lake, which was once seen as one of the town’s main draws for tourists, were discussed.

It was suggested that the water level be reduced so there was a larger beach area.

* The hospital, Knightstone Theatre, businesses and up to 800 homes lost power after an 11,000 volt cable caught fire and ruptured.

* Documents relating to the history of Axbridge had been forgotten about until they were rediscovered in the town hall in 1962.

Historians working on them announced in 1967 how they were one of the finest examples of civic reports in the country.

Keywords: Weston-super-Mare

