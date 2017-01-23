Advanced search

Don't miss a story sign up to Weston Mercury's FREE daily newsletter CLICK HERE
Gallery

Picture Past: January 20, 1967 – dog becomes witness in court case

18:00 23 January 2017

Even twenty pounds of gelignite failed to dislodge Sandford railway bridge this week when the explosives intended to demolish the bridge merely succeeded in sending rubble and dust into the air, but left the structure intact.

Even twenty pounds of gelignite failed to dislodge Sandford railway bridge this week when the explosives intended to demolish the bridge merely succeeded in sending rubble and dust into the air, but left the structure intact.

Archant

Explosives and dogs in court featured in stories in the Weston Mercury & Somerset Herald 50 years ago. This is the news from Weston-super-Mare as reported in the January 20 edition in 1967.

Comment
Over 100 people attended the opening of the new £1,800 Winscombe Youth Club hut, situated on the village recreation ground. Pictured are a group of members at the refreshment bar.Over 100 people attended the opening of the new £1,800 Winscombe Youth Club hut, situated on the village recreation ground. Pictured are a group of members at the refreshment bar.

A dog became a courtroom witness after its owner was summoned for keeping a dangerous animal.

The Alsatian, which sat beside its owner in the witness box to demonstrate its good behaviour, had bitten the owner’s neighbour.

The owner was told to keep it under control but magistrates opted not to have the dog destroyed.

* Around 20 pounds of explosives were not enough to dislodge Sandford railway bridge.

Picture Past: January 20, 1967

0
1 / 11

The demolition was scheduled so the road could be widened but the first explosion only sent rubble and dust into the area, and left the structure intact.

A second explosion sent photographers and reporters running for shelter as debris was thrown more than 100 yards through the air. One on-looker was hit in the stomach by a flying rock, but was not hurt.

* The road through Cheddar Gorge was closed after four tonnes of rock crashed 40ft to the ground.

Police closed the road at 2.30am and lit it up with warning lamps.

* One of the Bristol Channel’s paddle steamer companies’ trade had been badly hit by small motor boat ‘disasters’ and the seamen’s strike elsewhere in the country.

* Weston’s Trade Union Council said there was still a ‘hard core opposition’ to Weston becoming an industrial town.

* Organs were the new trend in home entertainment, according to an advert by Millers, based in Oxford Street.

* Weston Borough Councillors said Dolphin Square, the town’s newest shopping centre, would become a ‘dead duck’ unless through traffic was opened up.

Ald GW Couch called for Walliscote Grove Road and Carlton Street to be linked.

Keywords: Weston-super-Mare

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Weston Mercury visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Weston Mercury staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Other News Stories

Gallery: Picture Past: January 20, 1967 – dog becomes witness in court case

Yesterday, 18:00
Even twenty pounds of gelignite failed to dislodge Sandford railway bridge this week when the explosives intended to demolish the bridge merely succeeded in sending rubble and dust into the air, but left the structure intact.

Explosives and dogs in court featured in stories in the Weston Mercury & Somerset Herald 50 years ago. This is the news from Weston-super-Mare as reported in the January 20 edition in 1967.

Read more

Football fun days and holiday club planned at The Campus this half term

Yesterday, 17:05
A previous fun day at The Campus.

The school holidays will soon be here and The Campus in Locking Castle has already begun to plan its half-term events.

Read more

Met Office issues weather warning with fog set to descend across Weston-super-Mare

Yesterday, 15:31 Sheridan Robins
Old pier in the December fog

Widespread fog is expected to make its way across North Somerset, the Met Office has announced.

Read more

Vandals damage new town defibrillator

Yesterday, 14:00
Police have thanked the public for their help.

A newly-installed defibrillator at Highbridge’s Apex Park has been damaged by vandals.

Read more

Murder investigation launched as police link body found in Worle to fatal Kewstoke crash

Yesterday, 12:44 Briana Millett
Forensic Investigators were at the house in Pilgrim's Way, in Worle, on Friday.

A murder investigation has begun after a woman’s body was found in Worle on Thursday – and police have linked her death to the fatal collision which happened in Weston-super-Mare on the same day.

Read more

Town council vote against Highbridge building’s demolition

Yesterday, 12:30
Plans for an Aldi in Highbridge are moving forward.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council has voted to reject plans to demolish a former church amid concerns ‘a part of Highbridge’s history would be lost’.

Read more

Weston Hospicecare replaces annual Colour Run with brand-new Bubble Rush fundraiser

Yesterday, 12:00 Grace Earl
Mercury Mendip Challenge.

A new bubble run is one of the events planned by Weston Hospicecare in 2017 – and the charity has announced it hopes to smash last year’s fundraising total of £127,000.

Read more

Hutton Moor’s holiday club praised by inspectors

Yesterday, 11:05

A holiday club at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre has been praised by education watchdog Ofsted for creating a ‘stimulating environment’ for children.

Read more

Academy will open new class to meet demand

Yesterday, 09:05 Briana Millett
Headteacher Craig Jones.

A school in a new Weston-super-Mare development which opened in September is introducing an additional year group to meet demand from nearby families.

Read more

New food festival in Weston-super-Mare aims to bring farmers and producers ‘to the heart of the town’

Yesterday, 08:00 Sheridan Robins
Alana Spencer at last year's Eat:Burnham festival.

The organisers of the successful Burnham Food Festival are now launching a brand new event in Weston town centre this spring.

Read more

Most Read News

Murder investigation launched as police link body found in Worle to fatal Kewstoke crash

Forensic Investigators were at the house in Pilgrim's Way, in Worle, on Friday.

CCTV image of missing Weston-super-Mare man released

Deakon Wilkins was wearing the clothes pictured in this CCTV image the last time he was seen.

Family’s plea to find missing 24-year-old from Weston-super-Mare last seen leaving Motion nightclub in Bristol

Deakon Wilkins was last seen at Motion nightclub, in Bristol.

Met Office issues weather warning with fog set to descend across Weston-super-Mare

Old pier in the December fog

Woman, aged 67, hit over the head and robbed in the centre of Weston-super-Mare

‘Evil’ predator snared by paedophile hunters

James Hanson was convicted of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Read Online

Image
Read the Weston Worle and Somerset Mercury e-edition E-edition

Local Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 5°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Useful Links

Advertise in the paper
Submit a Story
Subscribe to the paper
Competitions
Send Your Letters
Order Photos
Family notices
iwitness24
Facebook
Twitter
Reader Travel
Family Notices 24

Newsletter Sign Up

Show Job Lists

Local business directory

Somerset's trusted business finder