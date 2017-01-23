Gallery

Picture Past: January 20, 1967 – dog becomes witness in court case

Even twenty pounds of gelignite failed to dislodge Sandford railway bridge this week when the explosives intended to demolish the bridge merely succeeded in sending rubble and dust into the air, but left the structure intact. Archant

Explosives and dogs in court featured in stories in the Weston Mercury & Somerset Herald 50 years ago. This is the news from Weston-super-Mare as reported in the January 20 edition in 1967.

Over 100 people attended the opening of the new £1,800 Winscombe Youth Club hut, situated on the village recreation ground. Pictured are a group of members at the refreshment bar. Over 100 people attended the opening of the new £1,800 Winscombe Youth Club hut, situated on the village recreation ground. Pictured are a group of members at the refreshment bar.

A dog became a courtroom witness after its owner was summoned for keeping a dangerous animal.

The Alsatian, which sat beside its owner in the witness box to demonstrate its good behaviour, had bitten the owner’s neighbour.

The owner was told to keep it under control but magistrates opted not to have the dog destroyed.

* Around 20 pounds of explosives were not enough to dislodge Sandford railway bridge.

The demolition was scheduled so the road could be widened but the first explosion only sent rubble and dust into the area, and left the structure intact.

A second explosion sent photographers and reporters running for shelter as debris was thrown more than 100 yards through the air. One on-looker was hit in the stomach by a flying rock, but was not hurt.

* The road through Cheddar Gorge was closed after four tonnes of rock crashed 40ft to the ground.

Police closed the road at 2.30am and lit it up with warning lamps.

* One of the Bristol Channel’s paddle steamer companies’ trade had been badly hit by small motor boat ‘disasters’ and the seamen’s strike elsewhere in the country.

* Weston’s Trade Union Council said there was still a ‘hard core opposition’ to Weston becoming an industrial town.

* Organs were the new trend in home entertainment, according to an advert by Millers, based in Oxford Street.

* Weston Borough Councillors said Dolphin Square, the town’s newest shopping centre, would become a ‘dead duck’ unless through traffic was opened up.

Ald GW Couch called for Walliscote Grove Road and Carlton Street to be linked.