Picture Past: January 27, 1967 – Unemployment in Weston almost double the UK average

08:00 29 January 2017

The new Abbey National Building Society office in High Street, Weston-super-Mare.

Archaeological digs and proposals for a go-kart circuit made the headlines in the Weston Mercury and Somerset Herald in 1967. Here is the news from January.

Pause for refreshment during Weston Sea Cadets' annual party, held at their headquarters.Pause for refreshment during Weston Sea Cadets' annual party, held at their headquarters.

Unemployment in the Weston-super-Mare and Axbridge area had reached almost double the national average.

It stood at 5.1 per cent compared to the national figure of 2.6 per cent.

It was also in excess of the South West figure of 3.1 per cent.

More than 900 people were unemployed in the Weston area, and it had risen more among men than it had among women.

Picture Past: January 27, 1967

* A go-kart circuit was proposed for Weston Rugby Club’s car park. If planning permission was approved, it would only be open in the summer.

* Archaeologists were proposing to carry out a dig at the Iron Age Worlebury hill fort in Weston Woods.

The aim was to try to discover why people built a fort at Worlebury.

It tied into Weston Archaeological Society 75th anniversary celebrations.

* Yatton Parish Council opposed the extension of Bristol Airport’s runway.

Airport bosses wanted the extension so it could accommodate jet engines.

* Shipham Parish Council heard plans were in hand for a much-needed extra classroom for the primary school.

* Axbridge Rural District Council considered proposing the Mendips to be named an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Councillors suggested writing to the National Parks Commission to prevent the area from becoming marred by unsuitable developments.

* Work was underway to improve the footpaths through Weston Woods.

The paths were covered in rubble and tyre trucks from when work was carried out.

