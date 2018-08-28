Man with handgun attempts to rob Weston-super-Mare shop

Police have released CCTV images to try to identify a would-be armed robber who targeted a shop in Weston-super-Mare.

The offender is believed to have been carrying a black handgun when he demanded cash from an employee at a shop in Milton Road at around 3.15pm on Friday.

The employee refused to hand over any money and the offender fled empty-handed.

The offender wore a distinctive motorcycle helmet which was predominately black but with a red and orange pattern and a blue star on the back.

Acting detective sergeant Nick Riley said: “We appreciate the images we’re releasing aren’t the best but we’re still hoping someone might know who owns a helmet like the one worn by the offender.

“We have a basic description of him, which is white, about 6ft tall with broad shoulders.

“In addition to the helmet he wore a black puffa-style jacket which had square or diamond-shaped stitching and black leather gloves.

“After he left the shop we think he then drove away on a motorbike.

“If you recognise any part of the description given, or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5218228912.

People are advised not to approach the offender, but call 999.

Details can also be reported anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org