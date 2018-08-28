Police hunt for wanted man

Michael Watson. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Archant

Avon and Somerset police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A public appeal to find Michael Watson was issued by police this morning (Wednesday).

The 23-year-old is wanted for a recall to prison after breaching his licence and in relation to a robbery in April last year.

Watson is mixed race with short, dark and curly hair, is about 5ft 9ins tall and of medium to heavy build.

A police spokesman said: “He has links to central Bristol but could be anywhere in the Bristol, South Gloucestershire or North Somerset areas.

“If you see him, please call the non-emergency number immediately on 101, quoting reference number 5217090787.”