Police hunt for wanted man

PUBLISHED: 11:24 10 October 2018

Michael Watson. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Michael Watson. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Archant

Avon and Somerset police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man.

A public appeal to find Michael Watson was issued by police this morning (Wednesday).

The 23-year-old is wanted for a recall to prison after breaching his licence and in relation to a robbery in April last year.

Watson is mixed race with short, dark and curly hair, is about 5ft 9ins tall and of medium to heavy build.

A police spokesman said: “He has links to central Bristol but could be anywhere in the Bristol, South Gloucestershire or North Somerset areas.

“If you see him, please call the non-emergency number immediately on 101, quoting reference number 5217090787.”

