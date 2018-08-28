Gallery
PICTURES: Priory family breakfast
PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 October 2018
Henry Woodsford
Family breakfast and activity morning at Priory Community School.
Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Archant
Free breakfasts and activities were served up at a Worle secondary school on Saturday morning.
Priory Community School, in Queensway, hosted a family breakfast event and gave hundreds of prospective students the chance to visit and learn more about the school and meet staff.
A traditional English breakfast was provided for the children and their families and there were plenty of activities on offer.
Youngsters could take part in face painting, animal handling and cake decorating.
Richie Wright from Circus Sensible was on hand to teach students how to walk a tightrope.
Firefighters from Avon Fire and Rescue Service brought equipment along and children had the chance to see inside the fire engine.
The school’s mascot, Percy Priory, was also on hand to encourage those taking part in tasty experiments by Fizz Pop Science.
